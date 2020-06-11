KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Advocates say it’s important to raise anti-racist children so the next generation can continue to progress.
Implicit bias that has to do with categorization and awareness of racial differences starts at six months old. By age two or three, kids start to show differences in the way they treat people. And by 12, a child already has solidified their opinions about other races.
This means the sooner you start having conversations about race the better.
Experts say it’s important to make sure your kids have friends of other racial ethnic backgrounds.
You should also make sure you’re exposing them to diverse cultures, and more than that experts say you should explain to your kids when they’re old enough to understand that we’re all supposed to be treated equally but historically that has not happened.
