KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- On June 12, Missouri will end its use of federal pandemic unemployment programs. This includes an additional amount of $300 given weekly.
Initially, it was due to end in September.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson directed the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DOLIR) to notify the U.S. Department of Labor of the change.
He said ending the benefits would address labor shortages across the state.
"It's time that we end these programs that have ultimately incentivized people to stay out of the workforce," he said.
According to the governor, there are over 220,000 available jobs in Missouri.
Mathew Forstater, a professor of Economics at UMKC, calls the change "unwise".
"It could create an increase in hardship for the most vulnerable among us. And that's really who we need to be thinking about," he said.
Forstater also offered tips for those who may be impacted by the ending of the benefit.
He suggests calling creditors to re-negotiate payment terms, taking a temporary job, and visiting benefits.gov to seek out other forms of federal help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.