WESTWOOD, KS (KCTV) – A vehicle crashed into a Westwood home early Friday morning causing significant damage and sending two people to the hospital.
The crash happened in the 5100 block of Mission Road around 4:20 a.m.
Fire crews and medical personnel responded to the scene to put out the blaze. Police also responded to the scene to investigate and found a firearm while the suspect vehicle.
Two people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. It is not known if they were residents of the home or if they were in the vehicle.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
