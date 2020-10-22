KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Experts suggest 2020 will be an interesting year for voter turnout.
Voter apathy may cause more people to avoid the polls this year.
UMKC Associate Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, Dr. Beth Vonnahme, defines voter apathy as nonparticipation caused by feeling “turned off” of the political process. It can happen in any election, but the behavior is seen most often in voters during contentious presidential elections because the campaigns tend to be more negative and pervasive.
Survey research shows negative political advertisements, frequent media coverage of campaigns and the weight of making important decisions can increase feelings of voter apathy.
“We’re not seeing a lot of that campaign stuff as much, but what we are seeing is people just exhausted by 2020, just by the very existence of this year,” Vonnahme said. “I think that’s going to play an effect on the election and what that means for turnout.”
Voter apathy is most common among Independent voters and people who are not as driven by hot button issues.
Vonnahme said candidates need to reach undecided or apathetic voters on issues that impact everyone, such as economic matters. It may be more difficult for people running for office without meeting voters face-to-face.
“One thing that makes 2020 particularly hard is that candidates aren’t able to use their normal tools that they would use to motivate voters,” she said. “It’s a much harder task this time around to deal with that apathy”
The increase in apathy may not translate to an overall decrease in voter turnout. Generalized anxiety is affecting more people in 2020, and political behavior research suggests anxiety makes people search for different solutions. Vonnahme said this could translate into different voting habits and more first-time voters.
“It can be a scenario in which people might break out of their normal partisan molds to try to find a solution to their anxiety,” she said.
Vonnahme said the best way to combat voter apathy is to remind voters about how important each election is to their daily lives.
“Even though sometimes it seems very far removed, they will absolutely have an effect on everything you do,” she said.
Nearly 46 million Americans voted in-person or returned mail-in ballots by October 18.
