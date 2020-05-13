KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Is it safe for your child to go to summer camp? Are playdates okay for kids?
These are just a few questions you can expect to get answered at the Children’s Mercy Hospital virtual town hall.
Parents can get answers to a lot of questions about COVID-19 and children and you won’t even have to leave your home.
During the virtual town hall, you’ll have the opportunity to hear directly from doctors and researchers some of whom are parents themselves.
With stay-at-home orders lifting, doctors expect parents will want to know if it’s OK for kids to play together.
"The CDC has released some interim guidelines and further guidelines will be released later this week about how we still need to socially distance throughout things opening up. Can you do this in a safe way, about frequent handwashing and about keeping kids home when they’re sick," said Dr. Angela Myers, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases.
The first half of the town hall will be a discussion with a moderator and the second half will allow parents to ask questions. It starts at 9:30 a.m.
You can join the live event here.
Once the Q&A period opens, attendees can submit a question via the chat function. If your question is not answered live, you can email the question to giving@cmh.edu so CMH can follow up with you directly with an answer.
