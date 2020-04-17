OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Virtual marathons are becoming part of the new normal.
Instead of coming together for a big gathering at Garmin, like what was supposed to happen Saturday for the Oz Run, runners will do a half marathon or 10k by themselves.
They can run anywhere, trails or treadmills, as long as it’s the same distance.
It’s disappointing for runners to not have the encouragement of a group, but it’s also a safety concern.
Doctors say take extra time to check in with yourself and don’t push too hard if you’re by yourself
Running buddies are a good idea for the longer distances, but with coronavirus concerns, limit the group to two or three.
The streets won’t be closed, so pay attention if your training route goes along the side of the road.
(0) comments
