KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Do you want to learn how to be an ally in the fight for racial equity?
A local woman has created a way to help you get started.
It’s been a month since George Floyd was killed by a Minnesota police officer. That officer kneeled on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Other officers watched as Floyd begged to breathe.
For many watching, the videos sparked outrage and protests. Most demonstrations locally have happened at the J.C. Nichols Fountain.
But, advocates say the focus should be on more than just police brutality. Educators say anti-racist ideas and policies will propel the country forward toward racial equity.
Kiona Sinks, founder of Elevate Consulting has developed a course called White Allies No More Excuses for people who want to help. She has worked as a diversity and inclusion consultant and will invite other experts to join in on the thought-provoking conversation.
“We have a lot of people in our community and it’s not that they don’t want to be an ally, it’s how do I become an ally for social justice,” Sinks said. “You have to work on that, it’s 400 years that it’s been embedded into our country so it’s going to take quite some time to start rallying some troops and really start learning about the foundational aspects.”
In an interactive course just more than an hour long, Sinks says participants can expect to learn more about reflection, action and transparency as we work toward an anti-racist society.
“We will focus on what people here particularly in Kansas City can do as it relates to our community and how they can start being proactive,” Sinks said. “This work is not just take one workshop you’re done have a few conversations with your colleagues your family your friends racism and understanding the foundational aspects of systematic oppression is like a muscle you know you go the gym when you want a summer body you work towards that. It’s the same thing with anti-racism.”
The course is June 29 at 11 a.m. It’s virtual and appropriate for all ages. There are also more dates. Click here for more information.
