KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Firefighters managed to control a fully engulfed house fire in Kansas City, Kansas on Monday morning.

Officials say an off-duty firefighter was getting off work and saw the smoke and notified crews about 7:40 a.m. about the fire in the 100 block of South 17th Street. The home was vacant. 

The fire was upgraded to second alarm because of an exposure to an adjacent structure.

No one was hurt in the fire.

