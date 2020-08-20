KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The KCMO City Council is set to hear a resolution Thursday to make all Kansas City parks inclusive for people with disabilities.
The resolution is a partnership with the KCMO Parks and Recreation Department and Variety KC.
12-year-old Braeden Highfill will present at the meeting, asking councilmembers and the mayor to help kids like him who use a wheelchair.
“We don’t want all of the handicapped kids to feel left out,” he said.
If approved, Kansas City would be the first city in the country with a commitment to make all parks inclusive.
Highfill recently advocated for his school to get adaptive playground equipment. After he made a speech to his school board the rotary club provided the funding. Now he says he wants the city to have the same resources.
“I think it’s really awesome that I get to play with my other classmates, and I get to have fun while I’m at school,” Highfill said.
Highfill’s mother, Carley, said her son is always thinking of others. She hopes the council agrees to create more equitable parks.
“My 12-year-old son shouldn’t have to sit and watch his siblings play because playgrounds aren’t accessible for him,” she said. “We’re not the only family in Kansas City that deals with this every day.”
Councilmember Heather Hall supports the resolution. She said it may be an expensive project, but one the city can’t afford to pass up.
“The bottom line is we have to do it,” she said. “Not only because it’s the right thing to do, but why are we not wanting everybody in Kansas City take part in the great things about Kansas City?”
The city council meeting is at 3 p.m.
