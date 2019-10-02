KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City firefighters say they've investigated 6,000 fire since June.
But, they're telling KCTV5 News they are concerned by one particular kind of fire that firefighters have been dealing with for decades.
The frustration is coming from vacant structure fires. There have been almost 60 in the last four months.
Jimmy Walker, the department’s deputy chief says these fires are unnecessary and take resources from other areas of the city. The department will always send the closest truck to the fire. But, if there’s more help needed they shift around trucks from two or three other stations.
"Everyone needs to pay attention. Everyone needs to care about this because even if you are on the outside pulling the resources that may be protecting your home may be pulled in if we have too many fires going at once," Walker said.
Walker says there isn’t a clear solution to this problem. He says the first step is for neighbors to be observant.
If neighbors see people hanging out around vacant homes they should call police or the fire department.
The city has funds to board up homes when the property owner has not kept the house secure.
In the case of fires in vacant homes, oost of the time calls come in from people driving by.
“We don’t get the early warning a lot of times, especially in the middle of the night until a neighbor sees it,” Walker said. “On a street like this that’s not a heavily trafficked street it’s going to take someone from a busier street, in this case Paseo or the highway.”
