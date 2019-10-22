KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The 2020 census is around the corner and that means thousands of new part-time jobs are available.
If civic duty isn’t enough to motivate you to help with the census, the salary just might.
This is a big week for recruiting part-time census takers.
Workers in Wyandotte and Johnson counties in Kansas can make $17 an hour.
On the other side of the state line, Jackson County census takers will make $16.50 an hour. Both rates are close to double the minimum wage. Employees are paid weekly.
The Census will employ around 500,000 people this year. Thousands of those jobs will be going door-to-door in Kansas City.
Organizers say there’s a big need for a very important job.
“Sometimes people overlook the “feel-good” aspect of work. When it comes to a census taker, I think not only are you making some supplemental income, but you’re really doing the right thing for your neighborhood and the community,” said Steve Hale, a senior partnership specialist.
Census takers must by 18 years old, pass a background check and be a U.S. citizen, among other requirements.
Technology has changed the way the Census is taken. For the first time, residents can submit responses online. Workers may be walking less miles this year. The Census can verify and find new addresses using satellite images. Routes that used to take two hours on foot now take about two minutes.
Hale said the upgrades make the job much easier.
“A Census taker would come to your door, have the clipboard, ask you questions and fill it in and send it in. Now our Census takers are armed with smartphones and tablets,” Hale said. “Technology will allow them to take those answers in real time at the doorstep and put them in.”
