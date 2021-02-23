KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City is one of the last major cities without a street named after Martin Luther King Jr. after voters overturned a decision to rename The Paseo to Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.
Discussion is underway Tuesday about how to keep King's legacy alive by transforming MLK Jr. Square Park.
The park on Swope Parkway and Woodland Avenue is a project on its own. Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and Mahomies Foundation is involved with making the changes at the park that Kansas Citians say are long overdue.
There is a separate conversation to find a new memorial or dedication somewhere else in the city. That discussion happens virtually on Thursday.
The virtual conversation on Tuesday is specifically for feedback of the park.
Renderings give an idea of the proposal for the million dollar project. It’s intended to be an accessible playground and park where people can learn about the civil rights history of Kansas City.
The site was formerly called Brush Creek Park. Now-Congressman Emanuel Cleaver proposed a name change in 1976.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.