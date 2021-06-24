KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a double shooting at a Kansas City gas station near East 35th Street and Prospect Avenue.
Officers were in the area and heard sounds of multiple shots and responded to investigate. When they arrived on scene about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, they found a gunshot victim near the gas station, who said someone had shot him from a vehicle.
Officers then saw a second victim south of the gas station among a large crowd. More police were called to secure the crime scene.
Both gunshot victims were taken to the hospital and expected to survive.
