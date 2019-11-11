INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- More formerly homeless veterans now have the chance to find a permanent house, thanks to two local groups.
Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity is partnering with Veterans Community Project.
Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity says it’s always looking to do more veteran builds. Now, Veterans Community Project will help them identify veteran families that will make good candidates for homeownership.
The specialized community of tiny-homes provides is a great first step, but Veterans Community Project is looking to help people find forever homes.
Carla Simpson, director of development for Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity, said veterans are great candidates for homeownership.
“Obviously, they’ve worked hard. They’ve dedicated their life to service,” Simpson said. “Sometimes they just need a hand up. Something has gone wrong in their life, maybe due to a bad decision or maybe of no fault of their own.”
Monday morning, Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity and Veterans Community Project held a ribbon cutting ceremony on a home in Independence. It is a rehabilitation project for a 20-year Coast Guard veteran and her young grandson.
Simpson said the house will provide safety and stability for the formerly homeless family.
"When you have a home, you have a hub for everyone to get together and share memories and build memories,” Simpson said. “For Karen, she wants to build a garden because it’s so important for her to be sustainable in this home.”
The family will move in as soon as the home is ready. It could be as soon as a few weeks.
Truman Heritage Habitat for Humanity is already looking for their next family for a location in Blue Springs.
