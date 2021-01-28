KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- An Amber Alert issued for two girls abducted from a Kansas City, Kansas gas station has been canceled after they were found safe.
Authorities say a man took the girls about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday from the Express Mart gas station at 38th Street and Leavenworth Road.
Police say 8-year-old London Johnson and 4-year-old Lauren Smith were with a babysitter when that person left the car running to go inside the gas station. That’s when a man, who police describe as a black, 5’8" tall and 250 pounds wearing a blue jacket, jumped in the car and left with the girls.
They were found just before 3 a.m. Thursday across the state line in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV5 News is working to get a better description of the suspect .
If you have any information call police at 913-596-3000.
