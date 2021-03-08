Nearly 76 pounds of meth was discovered during a traffic stop on Interstate 70 at the 96 mile marker in Cooper County on Sunday night.

COOPER COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A big bust for a Missouri drug-sniffing dog.

Troopers say it's hard to say the exact street value since several factors such as quality and beginning/end destination.

"If you’re to break it down by the gram, which is how most methamphetamine is eventually sold once it’s distributed to street level deals, this seizure is worth millions," troopers said.

