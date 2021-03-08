COOPER COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A big bust for a Missouri drug-sniffing dog.
Nearly 76 pounds of meth was discovered during a traffic stop on Interstate 70 at the 96 mile marker in Cooper County on Sunday night.
Troopers say it's hard to say the exact street value since several factors such as quality and beginning/end destination.
"If you’re to break it down by the gram, which is how most methamphetamine is eventually sold once it’s distributed to street level deals, this seizure is worth millions," troopers said.
Most people put ice in their cooler, but this isn’t the ice they’re talking about. State Troopers stopped this vehicle last night on I-70 at the 96 mile marker in Cooper County and found 75 POUNDS of methamphetamine with the help of a Cooper County Sheriffs Department K-9. pic.twitter.com/Fsj3V58o1V— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) March 7, 2021
