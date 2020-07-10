WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA (KCTV) – Indiana State Police say two children and two teens from Kansas City are dead and a Kansas City man was severely injured in a crash on Interstate 70 east of Indianapolis Thursday evening.
Investigators said the vehicle the five victims were in was eastbound just after 5 p.m. in traffic that was merging due to road construction when a 2004 Kenworth semi pulling a box trailer came up behind the car and pushed it first into another semi and then off the road, where the car and the Kenworth became engulfed in flames.
A passing driver was able to pull the driver of the vehicle, identified as 34-year-old Aaron Bruce, out of the wreckage but was unable to reach the passengers.
Authorities said Bruce suffered life-threatening injuries and is receiving treatment in a local hospital.
Early Friday, ISP troopers identified the passengers as 15-year-old Anesa Noel Acosta, 13-year-old Quintin Michael McGowan, 8-year-old Brekkin Riley Bruce and 6-year-old Trentin Beau Bruce.
The driver of the Kenworth, identified as 31-year-old Corey Withrow, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Preliminary investigations by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department indicated drugs were a contributing factor in the crash.
Withrow was arrested by police on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a crash causing death. He is currently in custody in the Wayne County Jail.
The driver of the other semi was uninjured.
