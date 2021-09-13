KEARNEY, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck on southbound Interstate 35 just past Highway 92.
It happened shortly after 3 a.m. Monday morning just south of Kearney.
One person was killed in the single-vehicle accident. The accident scene caused a major traffic backup for motorists from about 5 a.m. until shortly after 6 a.m.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
