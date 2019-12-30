KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A triple homicide investigation is underway after after a house fire in Kansas City, Kansas.
Officers were called to the 100 Block of North Mill Street about 5 a.m. Monday to assist the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department with a house fire.
The preliminary investigation has revealed that the three individuals, an adult female and two juveniles, were victims of a homicide, police said.
The victims have been identified as 32-year-old Yazmine Rodriguez, 14-year-old Amerikha Rodriguez and 10-year-old Jean Carlos Rodriguez.
The circumstances leading up to this incident remain under investigation by the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department’s Major Case Unit who is encouraging anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
3 confirmed dead in a KCK house fire. This is now a crime scene. We are waiting to hear from KCKPD on why that is. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/4sgeTiqL46— Abby Dodge (@AbbyKCTV5) December 30, 2019
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
