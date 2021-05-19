KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- They're not just trends, they're trends with benefits. KC has many hot spots you'll want to check out this summer, but we've done the leg work. Here's a roundup of food, fun and fashion you won't want to miss.
If you're here for the views, enter rooftop summer. You'll want to sip on a margarita or a riff on one.
Jeremy Bennett, lifestyle director of the Crossroads Hotel, explains you want drinks to feel like summer in a glass. Bennett said one key trick for a margarita is it is shaken, not stirred.
He says they offer a traditional marg with a lime wedge and salt. And they also freeze the same mixture for a slushy consistency. And you will catch other change ups, including a watermelon wedge.
"Something light and refreshing to keep them guessing,” explained Bennett.
Trendsetters will be swinging by the new KC hotspot Canary in midtown.
Chef Mark Dandurand explained three of the biggest food trends of 2021 are brurnch, plant-based options and shareables.
Don't sleep on the eclairs.
“Strawberry Rhubarb eclair with burnt honey glaze on top. A little strawberry jam inside as well," explained Dandurand. “Trying to keep sweet and tarte both in there.”
Their vegan burrito was so hot it sold out on Mother's Day.
And for a shareable, try the beef tartare and bone marrow, made easy and more approachable with potato chips.
Take in the view upstairs on Canary's rooftop, facing downtown KC, sipping a signature canary yellow namesake cocktail.
You can find metro fun by watching mesmerizing performance group Quixotic on the rooftop of the Westin Crown Center.
Broadway is back at the historic Starlight Theatre; "Godspell" kicks off June 22nd in the outdoor theater under the stars.
For family fun, the koalas are visiting the Kansas City Zoo. You can catch the mates from down under, Chuckels and Thackory, through November.
Now let's find you the right outfit.
You can be fashion forward in floral, cue comfy dresses, gold jewelry and feminine, ruffled skirts. Ellie Ruby, owner of Array a Collection of Shops, sported several of the looks.
Ruby also advised to lean on paper bag pants with keeping comfort in mind.
And from the Internet, you may or may not be tempted to buy some cushy sandals. That are well, hard to miss.
If Gen Z has anything to say about it, you may also put skinny jeans on hold and opt for a looser more comfortable fit. You can rock a ripped pair - leave them or cuff them, showing off a sneaker or a shoe.
