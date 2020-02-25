KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- After six years, Boulevardia making a move out of the West Bottoms.
With the support of Crown Center and the Kansas City Parks and Recreation Department, this year’s urban street festival will take place on Grand Boulevard, and throughout Crown Center and Washington Square Park.
It will be held June 19-20. The artist lineup will be announced sometime in March.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Several special attractions from previous years including the iconic Ferris Wheel, Silent Disco, Makers Market shopping experience and multiple stages of music will return, along with many new elements and experiences for attendees to enjoy.
“We are excited to bring Boulevardia to a different part of the Kansas City community for its seventh year,” said Trever Frickey, Boulevardia vice president. “Each year we challenge ourselves to reimagine elements of the festival and feel confident that we can bring a fresh new flavor of Boulevardia to this venue. We look forward to working with Crown Center and the Kansas City Parks and Recreation Department to bring all the beer, food, music and fun into downtown in 2020.”
Boulevardia was built as a festival that could pop up in any Kansas City area. The festival originally took place in the West Bottoms for its first three years followed by the Stockyards District for the following three years.
The new location will provide festival attendees with the chance to experience Boulevardia with a new Kansas City backdrop that is easily accessible to the Crossroads District, streetcar and downtown area. The new location provides a variety of guest amenities previously not available including nearby hotels, public transportation and more.
“Crown Center is proud to partner with Boulevardia and is excited for one of Kansas City’s most iconic event venues to welcome this urban street festival to downtown,” said Crown Center President Stacey Paine.
