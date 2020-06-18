KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Should city officials rename J.C. Nichols Fountain and Parkway? Thursday is your first change to weigh in on this.
Years ago, advocates started taking a closer look at what J.C. Nichols stood for. At that time, there was a push to change the name of the parkway. It never gained enough traction.
But now, there’s with a spotlight on racism and injustice more people are paying attention to symbols—and many agree Nichols does not symbolize what Kansas City is really all about.
Advocates say Nichols was racist and should not be celebrated.
Nichols was a real estate developer who gave Kansas City the Country Club Plaza and Brookside.
Historians say he was also responsible for redlining and implementing policies that kept black people confined to certain parts of the city and his practices spread across the country.
“Symbolism is important. If we allow something that openly stands for racism and separation, then it’s going to be really hard to get to the next step of actually creating institutional change and changing policy. This is just a starting point, this is not the solution, and I’ve been very clear about that,” Parks Commissioner Chris Goode said.
There have been community suggestions about what to rename the fountain. The Southern Christian Leadership Council says they are in favor of a name change, but the group does not believe this is an appropriate way to honor Dr. Martin Luther King. There have also been suggestions about renaming the fountain after Henry Perry who has been considered the ‘father of Kansas City Barbeque.’
“I believe the way we will look at it as a two part process,” Commissioner Goode said. “We will focus on removal first and maybe providing a placeholder name to allow more time for the community to weigh in on an appropriate name.”
The first of two public meetings about this will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday 6 at the Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Center. The next will be Wednesday, June 24 on a virtual platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.