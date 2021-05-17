JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Three major metro school districts are ditching face coverings.

Lee’s Summit is one of the districts making the change this week. Blue Springs and Oak Grove schools also say masks are optional for students and staff, since Jackson County lifted the public health order.

On the other side of state line, Johnson County let its mask mandate expire, but most schools are not changing their rules.

Shawnee Mission School District officials say they do not plan to revise their mask requirements. Visitors, staff and students must wear masks. Students may take a break from wearing a mask while outside at recess or physical education.

A group of parents plan to demonstrate at Monday night’s board meeting in favor of keeping masks. They tell KCTV5 News some community members are pressuring the district to drop the requirement for the final few days of the semester. Parents say they’d like to see unvaccinated children to wear masks next fall as well, based on advice from Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The pro-mask, pro-vaccine protest is planned for 4:30 p.m. just before the Shawnee Mission School Board meeting.

The Centers for Disease Control recommend K-12 schools continue with current COVID-19 mitigation strategies. Health professionals say it is unlikely a majority of students will be fully vaccinated by the end of the semester as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration only recently approved the Pfizer vaccine for children 12 to 15 years old.