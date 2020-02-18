KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Thousands of Kansas Citians with minor marijuana convictions in municipal court could soon get their records wiped clean.
In a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Quinton Lucas will announce the details of his plan to launch the Municipal Marijuana Pardon Initiative.
During his campaign, Mayor Lucas promised to work toward reforming the municipal court system in an effort to promote racial and economic justice. The American Civil Liberties Union says marijuana enforcement across the county is unfair. The group did a study and found Black people are close to four times more likely to be arrested on marijuana charges, but use at the same rate as other races and ethnicities.
Lucas says people convicted of minor marijuana crimes often struggle to find work because of the blemish on their record. In his State of the City, Lucas said he is committed to removing barriers for people to improve quality of life.
“Our reasoning is very simple government can’t solve everything but I want to make sure we’re empowering people so that they can be able to find work, they can take care of their families and make a decent living,” Lucas said. “Every day we will find ways to make a way for them to do that in Kansas City.”
Last week, the city council voted to remove the fee for the application to pardon minor marijuana municipal convictions to increase access for people. Lucas hopes to one day take marijuana policy one step further and remove marijuana from the municipal code all together. This would mean Kansas City police would leave weed enforcement up to state and federal authorities.
“What we’re doing as a local government is offering a path forward that says we’re not going to be in this business any longer,” Lucas said. “I know we have a lot of work to do in this area but I ask my colleagues to hear me out as we try to make sure our drug laws in the city are equitable as well.”
In 2018, more than half of Kansas City voters favored reducing the penalty for minor marijuana convictions. Jackson County authorities no longer prosecute minor marijuana convictions.
Lucas says applications to pardon marijuana cases will be released sometime this week online and at the City Clerk’s office.
The remaining details of this initiative are expected to be announced in a news conference at 3 p.m. at City Hall.
