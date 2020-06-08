KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Museums are struggling during the pandemic, and many are selling art to stay open.
The staff at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum was disappointed to close to guests because this year was supposed to be a big centennial celebration of the Negro Leagues. But, supporters are making sure it will be able to carry on the events into 2021 by donating thousands.
A big push for donations started with artist Graig Kriendler. He issued a challenge to his Twitter followers to match his $100 donation.
Donations for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum are pouring in after an artist's Twitter challenge. Hear more from @GraigKreindler and @nlbmprez on @KCTV5 this morning. https://t.co/kstauhuANM— Savannah Rudicel (@SavannahKCTV5) June 8, 2020
The idea took off and raised $14,000 in just 24 hours.
Kriendler says after not being able to join protests last week, he wanted to support civil rights in another
Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, says it’s important to remember the purpose of the pictures on the wall.
“I think for anyone who looks at this story as just a baseball story, you’re missing the point. And I think that’s why the negro leagues museum is so important. I think it’s more important today than ever before, because it is indeed a civil rights story. It is a social injustice story, but it is about triumph over those adversarial situations,” Kendrick said.
Kendrick says the museum has had a good support throughout pandemic.
The staff was able to launch a fundraiser where people donate the price of a single admission so in the fall, school groups can learn the stories of barrier breakers for free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.