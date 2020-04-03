LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- A University of Kansas professor has been researching coronavirus since 2012.
Every day, the cases and deaths are increasing. Kansas City just had a death on Thursday. So the big question is when can we expect the virus to calm down?
Anthony Fehr, an assistant professor in the Department of Molecular Biosciences, says it is hard to predict.
But he did say there’s some evidence that we could see a drop in cases during the summer months because UV light generally hurts viruses like cold and flu.
”I’m hopeful that there will sort of a dramatic decrease in cases as we hit the summer months, but then if that does happen we don’t know will it come back in the winter next winter, will it circulate in South America, Africa and Australia?" Fehr said.
Fehr says this is a best case scenario and really depends on whether people are staying six feet away from each other and staying home.
He also says masks are a good idea if you can find one. He says there’s not a lot of data and research on them, but he knows they can reduce the spread of germs.
“It would certainly not increase the transmission and could have beneficial effect, furthermore it will somewhat prevent you from touching your mouth and nose which is how you transmit the virus,” Fehr said.
Fehr’s lab at KU has been working to develop therapeutics that would target a part of the virus that is similar among all coronaviruses. The therapeutics could be used in outbreaks where there are no drugs.
