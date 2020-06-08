KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As we head into day 11 of protests over racial justice, some people at home may be wondering how they can help.
Advocates say one way is to connect with local justice groups and show up to the protests.
But, advocates also say there's important work you should do before and after the marches.
The first step is to look inside and recognize your own unconscious bias. Advocates say it’s important to educate yourself on the systems of white supremacy in this country.
Organizers want you to take what you learn and teach your family and colleagues more about systems that have caused negative outcomes for black people.
"These issues are systemic, they’re historical, and there are ways we contribute to and support these things every day ... so I think starting with our families and educating is extremely important," said Michael Rebne with Showing Up for Racial Justice.
Click here for resources to help understand what it means to be an ally and the best way to help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.