OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Overland Park Police Department will join many other law enforcement agencies across the state starting Friday in the Kansas Thanksgiving "Safe Arrival" traffic enforcement campaign.
It will run through Nov. 29.
A grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation will support overtime enforcement efforts. While all Kansas Traffic Laws will be enforced, this extra provision will be target and remove impaired drivers from the roads.
According to KDOT, the day before Thanksgiving sees more impairment-related crashes than any other day of the year.
On average, across Kansas, three people are injured every day, and one person is killed every four days in alcohol/drug-related crashes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.