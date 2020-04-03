KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Rather than cancel appointments, psychologists are holding therapy sessions online.
Dr. Gregory Nawalanick, a clinical psychologist with University of Kansas Health Systems, said the different platform poses unique challenges and unexpected advantages.
“You’re very present. You’re zoomed in, locked in on the face,” Nawalanick said. “I do miss any fidgeting, knee bouncing, that sort of stuff, but this is far better than if we were to just do telephone sessions."
Nawalanick said the country is in a much better position now, technology-wise, than if a virus like COVID-19 hit five or ten years ago.
Some clients have privacy concerns about sharing information online. Zoom is a public platform and businesses have reported hackers causing issues on group calls. But many clinicians have a telehealth license with Zoom, it’s similar to paying for a more secure connection.
That license makes it HIPPA compliant.
Not only does this work for healthcare providers, but video calls to talk with anybody are recommended for your mental health.
“It was really great to just process what’s going on. Share the feelings outside of our home. Kind of reinforce one another and say, ‘Yeah, I’m going through that too.’ Also ... share tips and even frustrations," said Nawalanick.
Psychologists recommend clients find a private space to hold the session where they feel comfortable being open with the provider. However, they understand it can be difficult at home.
“But let’s be real. Kids are home, spouses are home, homes are only so large. So you wind up with the patient feeling a little less comfortable sometimes if they’re not living alone or don’t have the ability to send the family away,” Nawalanick said.
Therapists are taking more clients, some of which are health care professionals. University of Kansas Health Systems psychologists are providing support calls to doctors and nurses. Many of the concerns coming from the front line are more about spreading disease to their families than getting infected themselves.
“You have experiences were a healthcare worker is living in the basement while the family lives upstairs just to try to minimize the contact and any risk of exposure,” Nawalanick said.
Nawalanick said it’s important to use the same telehealth concept to connect with family and friends.
He said feel free to enjoy the abundance of entertainment on streaming service because they are "bubblegum for the soul.” Nawalanick recommends people eat healthy and cut lower alcohol intake to protect your mental health.
