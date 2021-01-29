KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The first live event in Kansas City at the T-Mobile Center could be a good omen for the future of performances in Kansas City.
Disney on Ice is kicking off a slate of shows coming to the City of Fountains in 2021. However, there are some changes to the experience.
“It’s definitely different looking out at the audiences and not seeing them as usual, but the excitement is still there, maybe even more than ever because this is the first event people are able to go to,” ensemble skater Morgan Johnson said. “It’s exciting. It’s a change. We’re thankful for anything. I’m just happy for any performance I can do.”
Masks are required for everyone over the age of 2. Once you get to your seat to watch the show, everyone is seated in pods. People in your pod will have seats right next to you, but the next group will sit at least 6-feet away. The T-Mobile website has a full list of guidelines to look at before you attend.
The event center has also significantly reduced capacity to ease social distancing. They’ve also set up a system for contactless merchandise to minimize exposure while you pick out a souvenir.
Skaters said there is some pressure being the first live event.
“Oh, it’s so exciting, and I know with it comes a lot of responsibility. But, we are hoping that if we show everyone we can do this safe, that is helps the live entertainment industry get up and going again. We’re really excited to be here and grateful to have this opportunity," Johnson said.
Disney on Ice started up its tour again in October and skaters plan to be on the road until May of this year. Johnson said the skaters are asked to wear their masks everywhere except on the ice during the show.
“Just because we are a close unit you have to make sure everyone is healthy. In order for us to continue we have to make it as safe as possible,” Johnson said. “So, we’re taking every measure to make sure nothing is getting into our Disney on Ice bubble.”
Johnson said the skaters are tested for Covid weekly as a precaution.
