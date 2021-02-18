KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Community Blood Center is set to test donations for antibodies to COVID-19 on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the T-Mobile Center.
If a blood donor tests positive for antibodies, the plasma from that blood donation may be processed into convalescent plasma, which is currently used to help hospitalized COVID-19 patients recover.
Appointments are strongly recommended; walk-ins will only be accepted if they meet capacity limits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.