KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Community Blood Center is set to test donations for antibodies to COVID-19 on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the T-Mobile Center.

If a blood donor tests positive for antibodies, the plasma from that blood donation may be processed into convalescent plasma, which is currently used to help hospitalized COVID-19 patients recover.

Appointments are strongly recommended; walk-ins will only be accepted if they meet capacity limits.

