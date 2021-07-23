KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating Kansas City's 85th homicide of the year.
Officers were called just before 3 a.m. Friday to the 7000 block of Monroe Avenue in regard to a shooting. When they arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.
Detectives do not have any suspect information at this time and are asking for assistance from the public.
If you saw or heard anything or have any information please call police at 234-5043. If you would like to remain anonymous, please call the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.