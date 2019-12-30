KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A triple homicide investigation is underway after a house fire in Kansas City, Kansas.
Officers were called to the 100 Block of North Mill Street about 5 a.m. Monday to assist the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department with a house fire.
The preliminary investigation has revealed that the three individuals, an adult female and two juveniles, were victims of a homicide, police said.
The victims have been identified as 32-year-old Yazmine Rodriguez, 14-year-old Amerikha Rodriguez and 10-year-old Jean Carlos Rodriguez.
Family members say they tried to reach Yazmine all day Sunday, but she never called or texted them back, but early Monday morning, firefighters spotted smoke billowing from the attic out of the house Rodriguez shares with her four children.
The family of the victims are struggling with the devastating loss, paired with so many questions they just don’t have answers to.
“I want justice and if anybody saw anything, anybody go inside the house, speak up,” Ana Rodriguez, the children’s aunt, said. “They were the happiest kids ever. I don’t know why, why anybody would wanna hurt them.”
Yazmine’s other two children are with their father for Christmas break, so they were not home when this happened.
As for the father of Amerikha and Jean Carlos, he is in Mexico. His family says he’s devastated and desperate to come back to the US to say goodbye to his children.
Monday night at 9:40 p.m. KCK police posted a tweet stating that a suspect is now in custody and charges are pending.
A suspect has been taken into custody regarding the triple homicide near South Mill and Ridge early this morning. Charges are pending review by the Wyandotte County District Attorneys Office.— KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) December 31, 2019
The circumstances leading up to this incident remain under investigation by the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department’s Major Case Unit who is encouraging anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
If you would like to donate money to the family, they have set up a GoFundMe.
3 confirmed dead in a KCK house fire. This is now a crime scene. We are waiting to hear from KCKPD on why that is. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/4sgeTiqL46— Abby Dodge (@AbbyKCTV5) December 30, 2019
