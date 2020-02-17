KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A new survey shows nearly half of pet owners in Missouri struggle to afford their animals.
Out of 1,600 people who gave up their pets to the Kansas City Pet Project, officials say only a small percentage said they could not afford their pets.
But in the metro, there are several resources to help people keep up with the cost of a pet, and it's a hefty cost.
The American Kennel Club says dogs cost anywhere between $14,000 to $15,000 in their lifetimes. And for cats, it is somewhere between $8,000 to $11,000.
Innovet Pet, an online pet supply store, surveyed 2,500 pet owners in the country. Forty-four percent of people in Missouri said they struggled to keep up with the cost of a pet, compared to 10 percent of Kansas pet owners.
"I think it’s a little bit of a surprise to hear that the number is so high, and like I said, fortunately in the metro area, we do have resources. But if you look in the rural areas, there may not be as many resources available. So if they can’t afford dog food, they can’t go to a pet pantry and pick up a bag of dog food. Or if they can’t get shots, they just go without them," said Tori Fugate, Chief Communications Officer at the KC Pet Project.
Spay and Neuter Kansas City has a pet pantry where pet owners can get food if they need it.
