KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Summer camps are opening back up with a new emphasis on health and safety.
Some programs, like the YMCA, have sign-ups week-by-week. But many, like the Boys and Girls Clubs, have closed camp enrollment to keep groups as contained as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Organizers say camps are important this year because kids have been away from teachers and other mentors since march. That can be particularly tough if they have any confusion or worries about coronavirus or civil rights protests
Dred Scott, president of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City says kids are incredibly intuitive and understand when something in their community isn’t right.
“What we want to do is create that safe atmosphere so they can ask questions, they can express their fears, they can talk about any traumatic events going on in their lives and we can be there as a positive intervention for them," Scott said.
For social distancing, the Boys and Girls Clubs is serving about a third of kids they normally have at camp.
