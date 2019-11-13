Rushing water is doing major damage to a street in Kansas City. A significant amount of water is covering the intersection of 79th Street and Holmes Road.

A significant amount of water is covering the intersection of 79th Street and Holmes Road. A small section of 79th Street is closed.

KC Water Services shut off some of the pressure, so it’s not gushing as quickly as it was before. One thing they’re concerned about is ice starting to form.

Neighbors say it started sometime about 1 a.m. Wednesday.

No roads in the area are closed right now.

An estimate from the city is unknown at this time when the issue will be repaired.

