KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Rushing water is doing major damage to a street in Kansas City.
A significant amount of water is covering the intersection of 79th Street and Holmes Road. A small section of 79th Street is closed.
KC Water Services shut off some of the pressure, so it’s not gushing as quickly as it was before. One thing they’re concerned about is ice starting to form.
Parts of 79th St are buckled near Holmes Rd because of a water main break. @SavannahKCTV5 will have more at 5am on @KCTV5 News This Morning! #KCTraffic @KCMO @KCMOwater pic.twitter.com/1GAwTEyF9Y— Bill HurrelbrinKC (@BillKCTV5) November 13, 2019
Neighbors say it started sometime about 1 a.m. Wednesday.
No roads in the area are closed right now.
An estimate from the city is unknown at this time when the issue will be repaired.
