KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Following two successful streaming events, Starlight has collaborated with one of Kansas City’s bands for a one-night-only virtual concert, playing Friday, February 19 with Starlight@Home.
The Starhaven Rounders first appeared on the Kansas City music scene in 2011 and have earned a reputation for their high-energy shows. This homegrown five-piece band is a country western lover’s dream, featuring pedal steel and dueling male/female vocalists.
A team of Starlight multimedia and production staff worked to capture this concert offering at a safe social distance at Starlight in mid-January. The project was 100% local, and the streaming performance is an exclusive premiere with Starlight@Home to help support both the theatre and the artists during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Access to the live stream is a minimum of $10 per household, with a pay-what-you-can feature available for those who can give more.
The Starhaven Rounders concert is available to stream for one night only, Friday February 19, with on demand access 6 p.m. - midnight that day.
To purchase tickets, visit kcstarlight.com or call 816-363-7827.
