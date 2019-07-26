ST. JOSEPH, MO (KCTV) -- Local businesses and people are excited that Chiefs training camp is underway, and Bracy’s Cafe is preparing for the thousands of fans that will stop by looking for their famous cinnamon rolls.
Bracy’s Cafe sits at the corner of fifth and Francis in downtown St. Joseph, and it’s not just the smell of those cinnamon rolls that makes this cafe special, but also the Chiefs pride.
Owner Brett Dalby said training camp is a pillar of St. Joseph pride.
“It’s kind of like Christmas, everyone is in a better mood,” said Dalby.
Cafe workers put up flags to welcome the Chiefs to town, and customers have been talking about their excitement too.
“I do love my Chiefs,” said customer Jeffrey Colmy. “The Chiefs are as much a part of St. Joseph as they are Kansas City."
People are coming out in full force from around the country hoping to see MVP Patrick Mahomes.
Along with the people comes an undeniable economic boost for St. Joseph. Dalby said it’s been a trend over the past 10 years.
“It’s really good. [It] brings people here to rediscover downtown, find out what’s here now,” said Dalby.
This year is also the first time St. Joseph has held the Red Rally Friday, July 26. The rally will act as a pregame to get everyone excited for the season ahead.
If the rally isn’t enough to get people to St. Joseph, Dalby said if people mention seeing them on KCTV5 News, Bracy's Cafe will give you a free cinnamon roll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.