OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- An agreement has been reached to sell the Overland Park Sprint headquarters campus.
This real estate deal comes as federal regulators weigh a proposed merger with T-Mobile.
The deal has been closed with Wichita-based company Occidental Management. It was recently announced on the companies Facebook page. An agreement was made with the Wichita based company back in March.
Sprint and T-Mobile are reportedly closer to getting the Justice Departments approval of their 26-billion dollar merger.
Sprint still has to sell off its boost mobile brand.
The two companies would also have to sell some wireless frequencies to a new “fourth” cellphone company.
Sprint and T-Mobile still face a lawsuit by 14 states to block the deal.
When the idea to sell the campus was originally announced, Sprint CEO Michel Combes said making a deal like this would allow the company to lease back the buildings it needs for its employees.
Though it’s unclear what the whole plan is for the massive property.
The four-million-square-foot suburban campus, which stretches across 200 acres, currently has 6-thousand full-time employees.
