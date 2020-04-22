SPRING HILL, KS (KCTV) -- A young business owner is finding a new way to support other kids during the coronavirus pandemic.
Auge Slimes is donating batches of slime to the Ronald McDonald House.
Audrey runs the slime company out of Spring Hill. She’s dropping off more than 120 2 oz. containers of slime so families have a new toy and stress reliever.
This isn’t your average donation. Auge Slimes is giving slime to @rmhckc for some stress relief. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/PkpdK0Xdkd— Savannah Rudicel (@SavannahKCTV5) April 22, 2020
“The best thing is just making people happy and giving them something to do, but it’s mostly just to make people happy,” Goff said.
Audrey said she was inspired by people using their sewing skills to make masks to donate. She spread word she was doing this to her 73,600 Instagram followers.
People from all over the country donated to her Etsy shop to support her mission.
“Well, it makes me really happy that people are using their money to make people happy," she said.
Audrey Goff says she had to completely restock because so many new orders came in for her to donate.
She said the feedback from families at the Ronald McDonald House has been great, and kids say they love the scents of the slime.
“It just warms my heart that what I’m doing is making people happy,” Goff said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.