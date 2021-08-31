KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/CNN) -- It really makes no difference which Twix bar you grab if you're going to make your entire plate taste like the candy bar.
That's what the dueling chocolate bar's makers are going for its new concoction, Twix Shakers Seasoning Blend.
The idea is you can sprinkle this stuff on anything, and it will add the cookie, caramel and milk chocolate taste of the famous twin candy sticks.
B&G Foods appears to be suggesting it should be added to desserts, but the sky's the limit to what you can shake the seasoning on top of.
Still, use some discretion.
Twix coffee? Probably OK. Twix chicken … not so much.
The new seasoning blend is debuting Wednesday at Sam's Club. From there, it is slated to hit other grocers in the coming months, assuming it doesn't sit on shelves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.