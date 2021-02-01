KU campus generic photo Lawrence University of Kansas

(File)

 KCTV5 News

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The University of Kansas is welcoming some students back to begin learning in-person for the spring semester on Monday. 

The school's spring semester begins in both the Lawrence and Edwards campuses.

The school is offering several options for returning students, including virtual options for those not ready to fully return.

Copyright 2021 KCTV

