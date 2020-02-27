KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Airports around the country are screening passengers for symptoms of the coronavirus.
Kansas City International Airport has no screenings or any increased health precautions.
SCHOOLS PREPARE EMERGENCY PLANS
Japan announced Thursday it will close all schools until March to curb the spread of coronavirus.
KCTV5 News has been reaching out to districts in Kansas City about their prevention plans. We got a response from North Kansas City Schools outlining their plans in detail.
The biggest change, they bought a decontamination device that can sanitize a whole room. The district is also exploring the possibility of tele-school, letting students and teachers connect from home.
The Lee’s Summit School District, Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools and Kansas City Public Schools all said they’re monitoring the situation, but don’t have specific plan to share just yet.
All the districts say they’re working closely with the state and county health departments for direction on if or when to cancel any big gatherings
The Clay County Public Health Center is currently monitoring three people at risk for the disease. KCTV5 reached out for more details about what the monitoring and testing process looks like and we haven’t heard back yet.
U.S. HEALTH OFFICIALS EXPECT DOMESTIC CASES TO RISE
Top U.S. health officials said Wednesday they expect the corona virus to begin spreading in America.
There are 60 cases in the United States. The most recent case in California may be the first not connected to foreign travel.
The World Health Organization recommends people protect their health by doing the following:
- Regularly wash your hands, thoroughly, for at least 20 seconds with soap and water.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze.
- Stay home if you feel unwell.
Protective face masks are selling out in regions hit hardest by Coronavirus. U.S. officials say they can be helpful, but are not a must-have item.
“That could actually sometimes be more harmful than not wearing a mask, because if it's not fitted right, you'll fumble with it. You'll be touching your face, which is the number-one way you get disease- is unclean hands touching your face," said Alex Azar, Health and Human Services Secretary.
The CDC reports there is no evidence linking the spread of the virus to packages coming from China. The disease can not survive on a non-living object for an extended period of time.
CORONAVIRUS COMPARED TO OTHER OUTBREAKS
Coronavirus is spreading exponentially quicker than other outbreaks in recent news. 40 days after the outbreak, Coronavirus infected 37.6K people, SARS more than 3.9K , Swine Flu hit 312 people and Ebola had 242 illnesses.
While the flu impacts more people worldwide, Coronavirus is more deadly. The mortality rate for the flu is 0.1%. Coronavirus has a death rate of 2 – 2.3%. It is 20 times deadlier than the flu.
Scientists are concerned because less is known about the virus than the flu and its infection patterns.
LOCAL BUSINESSES FEEL THE IMPACT
European stocks started in the red three days in a row this week.
AMC stock is down 5.9% Thursday. The Leawood-based company operates theaters in Europe. Some predict any gathering place, like a theater, will be avoided in regions hit by the Coronavirus.
Local phone repair companies are having difficulties obtaining replacement parts from China.
Some medical supply companies can’t keep protective face masks in stock.
