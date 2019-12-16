KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Dangerous driving conditions to start your Monday morning.
Overnight, we've seen the number of crashes continue to add up. Roads are touch-and-go.
Here is a list of our area city snow plow maps.
Kansas City, MIssouir: https://www.kcmo.gov/city-hall/departments/public-works/snow-update-page/snow-map
Overland Park: https://www2.opkansas.org/maps-and-stats/winter-storm/
Independence: https://www.ci.independence.mo.us/PublicWorks/SnowRemoval
Olathe: https://gis.olatheks.org/maps/snowpublic/
Lee’s Summit: https://cityofls.net/public-works/street-programs-maintenance/snow-ice-control
Lawrence: https://lawrenceks.org/snow/
Shawnee: https://cityofshawnee.org/Departments/Public_Works/Snow_Removal_Operations
Merriam: https://merriamks.loctech.com/merriamks/
MoDOT’s Traveler Map: http://traveler.modot.org/map/index.html
KDOT’s Traveler Map: https://www.kandrive.org/kandrive/roads/#conditions/-98.41/38.3957/7
KC Scout: http://kcscout.net/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.