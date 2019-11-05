SMITHVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- Leaders in Smithville will debate Tuesday if they should pull flavored vaping products off the shelves.
The discussion is about selling flavored vape pods and pens. There are only a few stores in Smithville that sell the flavored pods.
Will pulling flavored vaping products off the shelf make a difference in teen vaping? Smithville city leaders debate a potential ban tonight. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/3CC2YVeEgD— Savannah Rudicel (@SavannahKCTV5) November 5, 2019
The Board of Aldermen first brought the idea to the public two weeks ago. After they heard some push-back, the board tabled the discussion to have time for research and more input.
A vape shop owner, Wyeth Ervin told the board the ban would not provide a long-lasting solution.
“Youth vaping is definitely an issue and a problem. Banning flavors is not going to diminish that,” Ervin said. “The youth do not vape for flavors, they vape for the high nicotine and the rush they get from it.”
People who disagree with the ban say it wouldn’t be effective in slowing down sales if users can still buy flavored products online or from any other nearby gas station.
But, Smithville Mayor Damien Boley says the proposed ban is a much-needed action to keep kids away from vapes.
“In the past two years, the incidents at school have been on the rise for kids being caught with vape products all the way down to the third grade level," Boley said.
The conversation continues at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.