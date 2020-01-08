KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- If you have a flight out of Kansas City International Airport on Wednesday morning, make sure you check in online from home before you get to the airport.
Slow internet is making it difficult to travelers to check in.
NEW INFO: The slow internet is due to an overnight cut of service related to the new terminal. Systems are back up but not communicating well.Lines for @SouthwestAir are as far as the eye can see! pic.twitter.com/7ftjTZ1rUG— Abby Dodge (@AbbyKCTV5) January 8, 2020
Airport spokesman Joe McBride tells KCTV5 News that they're working to fix it. You should only go to the ticket counter if checking bags.
Employees for @SouthwestAir are handwriting tickets and bag tags this morning. No word on when the internet will be up and running at KCI. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/Fed4yQZl5A— Abby Dodge (@AbbyKCTV5) January 8, 2020
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
