If you have a flight out of Kansas City International Airport on Wednesday morning, make sure you check in online from home before you get to the airport. Slow internet is making it difficult to travelers to check in.

Airport spokesman Joe McBride tells KCTV5 News that they're working to fix it. You should only go to the ticket counter if checking bags.

