KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- U.S. Highway 71 was closed in both directions early Tuesday morning after multiple vehicles were involved in separate crashes due to slick road conditions.
The highway was closed at Swope Parkway. All lanes reopened about 7 a.m.
.@KCTV5 STANDS FOR YOU! Crews working hard this AM! 71 HWY N at Swope is SHUT DOWN. USE Paseo or Troost to get north! @AbbyKCTV5 is otw! #Snow #Weather pic.twitter.com/LlQoLQxaK0— Belinda Post (@Belinda_Post) January 26, 2021
The wrecks were reported around 5:10 a.m. The crash in northbound lanes involved at least four vehicles, while the wreck in southbound lanes had two vehicles.
The affected vehicles were towed away, and the road was closed while crews laid salt down to combat the slick conditions.
