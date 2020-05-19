KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As the summer approaches, some people are looking for economical ways to upgrade their wardrobe.
It’s called different names like thrifting, consignment and vintage. However, no matter what you know it as, the commonality is that someone else has worn the clothes or items before you.
So in a pandemic is it safe to shop secondhand?
There is a risk, but researchers have found it is hard for the virus to live on soft surfaces like fabric.
Some stores are taking extra precautions to keep employees and customers safe.
At Clothz Minded, 4115 Pennsylvania Ave., employees will be wearing masks and customers are encouraged to wear them too. The Westport store buys and sells clothes.
The owner says she will hold any new items she gets for 24 hours as a sort of quarantine period.
There are several Goodwill stores across our area. All of them have reopened.
Employees will wear gloves and masks and they will go through health assessments daily, and customers are encouraged to stay 6 feet away from other people. All donations will be held for 72 hours before they go to the floor for sales.
