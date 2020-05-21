KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A new Facebook group has created a virtual farmer’s market for the entire state of Kansas.
More than 120,000 people have joined Shop Kansas Farms in about three weeks.
Trips to a supermarket can be frustrating right now, so this is an alternative to make sure the fridge is stocked and money stays local.
Shop Kansas Farms has more than just meat and dairy products. You can find seeds, freshly baked bread, herbs and honey.
One of the groups selling in the Kansas City area is Hillside Honey Apiary.
Owners Shelley and Ty Martinheir say business might have been in jeopardy with postponed farmer’s markets and no school visits this spring, had it not been for the Facebook page.
“Especially during this season with the sales down, now we’re finding ourselves in the other direction and sales have been up, or at least helped us to stay kind of where we needed to be for the spring," Shelley Martinheir said.
They use social media, like this group, to teach people about the beekeeping process which helps them connect to the community and drive business.
