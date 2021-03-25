RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after an early morning shooting injured two women at a Raytown apartment complex.
Officers were called to the Valencia Apartments in the 9000 block of East 87th Street about 4:50 a.m. on a shots fired call.
When officers arrived, they found a woman outside an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds. They found another woman inside the apartment, also with gunshot wounds.
Both were taken to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are unknown.
No suspect is in custody.
